Defamation case: Govinda granted anticipatory bail

Chhote Sarkar. Express File The case relates to a song in Govinda’s 1997 movieChhote Sarkar. Express File

The Bombay High Court Friday granted anticipatory bail to actor Govinda in a 1997 defamation case relating to a song in one of his movies.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav took into consideration the submissions of the actor that he was a public figure and unlikely to abscond. He has also claimed that he did not seek anticipatory bail earlier as he was unaware of a Jharkhand court having issued a proclamation order for his arrest.

The court accepted his submission and granted him anticipatory bail for four weeks, asking him to pay surety of Rs 25,000.

The case was registered against Govinda two decades ago in Jharkhand, which was part of Bihar then. It is related to a song in his movie Chhote Sarkar that allegedly made a defamatory reference to the state of Bihar.

In 1997, a lawyer from the Pakur district of Jharkhand (then Bihar) filed a case of defamation against Govinda, his co-star in the film Shilpa Shetty, and several other crew members. His complaint stated that the actors and other accused persons had defamed Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the lyrics of the song Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko Udhaar De De in the Chhote Sarkar.

Govinda had then argued that the case was malafide and that the accusations had been made with the object of “injuring or humiliating” him by “having him arrested”.

In 2001, a local court there had also issued non-bailable warrants against Govinda and his co-star Shetty. And on February 6, 2017, the court issued a proclamation order, and sought Govinda’s presence on the next hearing scheduled for March 6.

Govinda told the court that he had been unaware of the non-bailable warrant as well as the proclamation until February 27 this year, when the police came to his Juhu residence to arrest him. While he was not home then, his domestic help informed him of the police’s visit.

Justice Jadhav said that considering the non-bailable warrant, she could not grant him anticipatory bail. However, Govinda urged the court to grant him protection “at least for a limited period of time to allow him to initiate proceedings seeking quashing of the case against him.” The same was granted to him.

The court further said that the police’s claim that Govinda had been evading arrest all these years was not justified “since he had appeared in several movies over the years and he was also an ex-parliamentarian.”