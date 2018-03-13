Deeply humbled by decision to march at night, says CM Devedra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devedra Fadnavis. (Express Photo) Maharashtra CM Devedra Fadnavis. (Express Photo)

“I’m deeply humbled. I made an ardent appeal to them (protesters) to avoid causing inconvenience to the students appearing for the Board exams. And they reciprocated. Even after a long march of 40 km during the day, they walked late night to cover a 25-km stretch. Such dedication would invite respect from anybody,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Almost all demands they placed before us, we had no problems accepting. MSP is a commitment which had been made by the Centre and pursued by the state government,” he said.

On NCP president Sharad Pawar’s criticism on MSP, he said, “The Swaminathan Commission report has been there since 2004. Why did the Congress-NCP fail to enforce the recommendations for the last 15 years. What right do they have to question?”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App