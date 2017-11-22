Deepali Ganore Murder: Nothing at this stage to believe 19-year-old suffers from mental illness, says court

The police had found a message written in blood next to Deepali’s body The police had found a message written in blood next to Deepali’s body

IN ITS detailed order rejecting the bail application by 19-year-old Siddhant Ganore, the sessions court has said there is nothing at this stage to believe that he is suffering from any mental illness. Siddhant was arrested on May 26 from Rajasthan, three days after his mother, Deepali, was found dead at their Vakola home. Siddhant’s father, police inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, had filed the bail on his behalf on various grounds including a claim that Siddhant is mentally disturbed.

“So far as the findings about his being depressed or irritable etc is concerned, it needs to be believed that the accused is about 20 years of age and presently lodged in jail for murder of his own mother. In such situation the symptoms of depression and irritability would be natural even for a culprit in such serious offence after commission of such brutal act against the nearest-one like mother and it would not by itself lead to any conclusion at this stage that the accused is of unsound mind or unable to enter into defence,” the court has said.

The court has also said a final report about Siddhant’s mental status is not yet given by the JJ Hospital. It observed that while the medical officer of Arthur Road jail — where Siddhant is lodged — had submitted his medical papers, JJ Hospital had not referred him to any psychological or psychiatric test or examination. On the other points raised by defence lawyer Vaibhav Bagade, including the claim that the DNA report and the handwriting analysis report did not support the prosecution, the court observed that there was enough “prima facie” incriminating evidence against Siddhant due to which this claim could not be entertained at this stage. The court said the prima facie case revealed that it was a “cold-blooded” act done by the accused to “kill his mother due to frustration arisen out of academic and other emotional pressure on him”.

On May 23, Dyaneshwar had returned to his Vakola home around 11.30 pm but got no response. He eventually entered the home at 3 am and found his wife lying in a pool of blood. The police had found a message written in blood next to Deepali’s body: “Tired of her, catch me and hang me :)”. Siddhant had been missing since the murder and until his arrest on May 26. The court observed that the communication between Dyaneshwar and his wife around 11.40 am on the day of the incident “makes out his (Siddhant’s) presence” at home at the relevant time.

