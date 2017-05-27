Deepali Ganore murder case: Son sent to custody, police say he was tired of ‘parents fighting, mother’s pestering’

19-year-old Siddhant Ganore was produced in Bandra court on Friday. Ganesh Shirsekar 19-year-old Siddhant Ganore was produced in Bandra court on Friday. Ganesh Shirsekar

A day after he was traced to Rajasthan, 19-year-old Siddhant Ganore, accused of killing his mother Deepali Ganore, was produced in the Bandra court Friday. The Mumbai Police, while seeking his remand, told the court that Siddhant “killed his mother as he was tired of being pestered by her and weary of his parents fighting”.

Siddhant, a first-year Bachelor of Science student at Bandra’s National College, was brought to the court under heavy police escort with his face covered with a black veil. When the veil was taken off for a few seconds for the magistrate to examine him, his face bore no expression.

“He has committed the cold-blooded murder of his mother and stabbed her many times. It is necessary to interrogate him to find for what purpose he has killed her,” argued public prosecutor Milind Nerlikar.

There was no lawyer engaged to represent Siddhant and the magistrate remanded him in police custody till June 2.

In its application to the court seeking his custody, the Vakola police recounted the events of May 23 that culminated in Deepali Ganore (42) being stabbed to death in her home in Santacruz East.

The police stated that on Tuesday, inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore reported to work at Khar police station at 9.30 am, where he found that he had been transferred to Tardeo police station.

According to the police, Ganore spoke to his wife on the phone at 11.30 am, when both Deepali and Siddhant were at home. “Ganore did not want to take the transfer and was upset over it. He did not call home the rest of the day,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

At 9.30 pm, the police said, Ganore was visited at the police station by a close friend, with whom he went for dinner. He reached home at 11.15 pm to find it locked and both the cell phones of his wife and son switched off.

The police said that Ganore then inquired with the building watchman and also asked his father-in-law if he had spoken to Deepali that day. “When his father-in-law said that he hadn’t, Ganore assumed the mother-son must have gone to watch a movie and would return in a couple of hours,” said the officer. However, when they did not return until 3 am, the police said, Ganore used a duplicate key kept in a shoe rack outside the door to go inside and switched on the lights to find Deepali lying bloodied and motionless. Ganore then called up the police control room and Vakola and Khar police stations.

Deepali, the police said, was taken to V N Desai Hospital around 4.30 am and declared dead at 4.50 am.

In its application to the court, the police said that her body bore five stab wounds on the neck, four on the chest and three on the arms, indicating that she had struggled with her attacker. Siddhant was found at Dhoom Hotel in Jodhpur on Thursday afternoon, after the Mumbai Police alerted the Jodhpur Police about his location.

The police told the court that he was troubled by his parents constantly fighting with each other and upset that his mother pestered him over poor grades. According to the police, Siddhant had dropped out of an engineering course and he had also failed his first year BSc exam. The police told the court that they needed to investigate whether Siddhant had any help in committing the murder and what he had done with the clothes he was wearing at the time.

Telling the court that the words “tired of her. catch me, hang me,” followed by a smiley, scrawled near Deepali’s body, were traced in blood with a finger, the police said they needed a fingerprint analysis to check if Siddhant had written the message.

