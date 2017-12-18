Dedicated Metro between Mumbai airports to run at thrice the normal speed

The plan is to provide direct high-speed rail connectivity between the existing Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Santacruz to the proposed Navi Mumbai International airport. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The plan is to provide direct high-speed rail connectivity between the existing Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Santacruz to the proposed Navi Mumbai International airport. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India’s first dedicated Metro corridor between two international airports — the 40-km Airport Metro proposed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — will have the trains running at thrice the speed of a normal suburban Metro service. Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan told The Indian Express that the plan was to run services providing a maximum operating speed of up to 90 km per hour along the Airport Metro corridor. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is responsible for building most of the Metro rail line in the region, has planned to run rail services at an average operating speed of 30 kmph for other suburban Metro rail routes.

The plan is to provide direct high-speed rail connectivity between the existing Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Santacruz to the proposed Navi Mumbai International airport. While the detailed project report (DPR) of the high-speed corridor is still in the final stages of preparation, Madan said the plan was to build a Metro link, which would be partially underground.

Starting at the Santacruz airport, the corridor will run underground for the first 8-km route before coming out near Mankhurd along the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road. “A fully elevated corridor is not feasible since it would overlap with the function of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro rail line,” said a senior official.

While a portion on the remainder of the Metro corridor would be an elevated route, the feasibility of integrating the corridor with the CST-Panvel high-speed railway corridor is also being examined, said officials. The whole idea is to bring down the peak-hour travel time between the two airports from 120 minutes to 40 minutes. “It is ideal to plan a high-speed direct connectivity between the two airports for better and faster connectivity to travellers,” said Madan.

The Airport Metro corridor would also have lesser stations. While the MMRDA has been planning one station for every kilometre along other suburban Metro rail lines, the distance between two stations would be much more for Airport Metro. “Since this is meant to be a dedicated route between two airports, it would have lesser stops,” said an MMRDA official.

Officials, however, said the financing model for the new line was yet to be worked out. While the work for the preparation of the DPR is still in the final stages, senior officials projected that the Airport Metro would cost at least Rs 18,000 crore. With the cash-strapped Maharashtra government ruling out direct capital investment in Metro rail projects for now, the MMRDA is banking on the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) to share the project cost. The government, meanwhile, is expected to extend a subsidiary loan for the project besides meeting the additional land requirement as its share in the project.

