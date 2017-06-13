Decomposed body of TV actor found at home: Cops

An accidental death report has been taken and postmortem results are awaited to find out the cause of the actor’s death. (Representational Image) An accidental death report has been taken and postmortem results are awaited to find out the cause of the actor’s death. (Representational Image)

THE BODY of a small time television actor was found at her Amboli residence on Monday. The decomposed body of Kritika Chaudhary was found after her neighbours alerted the police about a foul stench coming from her home.

An accidental death report has been taken and postmortem results are awaited to find out the cause of her death, an officer said. “Around 3.45pm on Monday, the Amboli police received a call stating that a foul smell was coming from a room in Bhairvanath SRA society near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) office at Four Bungalows.

The police opened the door and found the decomposed body of a lady aged 25-30 years. Prima facie an accidental death report has been taken in the matter and investigation is underway,” said Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai police spokesperson.

Sources said there were injury marks on the right side of Chaudhary’s body and her head. “At this stage one cannot say for certain if the woman was murdered or she committed suicide. The postmortem report will confirm that.

However, based on the decomposed nature of the body, it seems she died 2-3 days back,” an officer said. Another officer said that Chaudhary hailed from Haridwar and had come to the city to make a career in the film industry.

The police have intimated her family members and are recording the statements of her friends. “We are trying to find out if she had had a fight with anyone or if she had been worried about something,” an officer added.

