Decomposed body of man found in Bhiwandi

A decomposed body of a man was found in a village in Bhiwandi on Friday. Police suspect it to be the remains of a Nallasopara-based businessman who went missing three days earlier. The family of Narendra Mishra (32) registered a police complaint in Nallasopara on March 7, a day after he went missing. The police said Mishra, who runs a garment business in Nallasopara east, had a long-standing monetary dispute with a few business associates.

“The family told us that they suspected that the business associates had kidnapped Mishra. We have sent summons to them for questioning. However, there is no evidence yet to show that they had kidnapped Mishra,” said Datta Totewad, sub-divisional police officer, Nallasopara.

Meanwhile, the police sent out pictures and a description of the missing man to police forces in the neighbouring districts. On Saturday, the Tulinj police station was contacted by their counterparts in Padgha, Bhiwandi, regarding the body of an unidentified man in Khandwal village.

However, Mishra’s family has told the police that the body is not his. “The family has said that the clothes match those which he was wearing. But he also had a thread tied around one of his feet. This has not been found on the body discovered in Padgha. So we cannot say yet whether it is of the kidnapped man,” added Totewad.

With the degree of decomposition making facial recognition difficult, the police will conduct a DNA test of the remains with one of Mishra’s family members.

Inspector Bhaskar Pukale of Padgha police station said the post-mortem report of the body is yet to be received. “Only then we will know what was the cause of the death,” he said. A case of kidnapping has been registered at Tulinj police station against unidentified individuals, the police said.

