Decomposed body found in nallah in Navi Mumbai

The APMC police in Navi Mumbai found an unidentified body in a nallah while cleaning it Monday. The body was found by the municipal corporation cleaners, police said. The residents around the nallah in APMC were complaining of the stench and had asked for the sewers to be cleaned. “When the cleaners started digging through the debris, they came across a body, which was heavily decomposed,” said an officer from APMC police station.

