Debris from razed huts fall on shanties, child hurt

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy received minor injuries when debris of demolished huts fell on shanties in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar West Saturday. Officials from the civic body said the incident occurred around 7 am on Saturday after overnight rain caused the mud and debris from a recent demolition to slip in Bhatwadi area on Golibar Road, Jagdushnagar, Ghatkopar West.

The boy, Ashok Swami, is stable, the official added. “Recently, we had removed around 2,000 huts in the area around the Tansa Pipeline. An at least 10-metre stretch was cleared on both sides of the pipeline. Debris removal action is already on in the area. However, due to heavy rains, a portion of the debris slipped down on the huts,” said Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant commissioner of N ward. Kapse added that after clearing the huts around the pipeline, the adjacent huts have become vulnerable to such incidents.

“This is a hilly area, which is prone to such incidents. So, we had immediately issued caution notices to residents, asking them to vacate the huts. But, they are not ready to leave. However, following the incident, we vacated people from eight huts and have issued fresh notices to others,” she added. The civic body has started construction of the retaining wall, which is likely to take at least six months, said an official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App