‘Debit card cloning’: Mumbai cop loses Rs 39,000

A sub-inspector posted with the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch fell victim to suspected debit card cloning after Rs 39,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his account. Sharad Darade registered a case in Bandra police station on Friday after money was withdrawn from his account in multiple transactions on the previous night, police officials said.

“On February 15, the complainant got the first message at around 9.30 pm saying that Rs 10,000 had been withdrawn from his account. Being a sub-inspector, Darade was aware of increasing cases of card cloning, so he called the bank to block the card. However, during that time, another Rs 29,000 was withdrawn,” an officer from Bandra police station said.

Darade said in his statement that on February 5, he withdrew money from an ATM at Bandra’s Hill Road, after which he fell victim to the suspected card fraud. A case was registered in Bandra police station under Sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 66(C) (identity theft) and 66(D) (impersonation using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

According to police, the complainant is a resident of Bandra police quarters and the money was debited from his salary account. Investigators are looking into whether the money was withdrawn using a cloned debit card or by online transfer using stolen data.

