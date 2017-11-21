Deaths of 8-year-old, 6-year-old: Residents claim BMC has done little to ensure safety of children in parks, gardens

Horse riding was cancelled at Cooperage Garden after the accident. Santosh Parab Horse riding was cancelled at Cooperage Garden after the accident. Santosh Parab

From the tragic death of eight-year-old Prateek Jamdade at Santacruz’s Aeroplane Garden on Juhu Tara Road in 2009 to the death of six-year-old Janhavi Sharma after falling off a horse at the Cooperage Garden on November 5 this year, residents claim that the BMC has done little to ensure the safety of children in civic-run parks and gardens. The issue of safety of children in parks has also been highlighted by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR).

Eight years ago, on March 20, Class IV student Prateek had gone to the park in Santacruz with his cousins when a wing and a slab of the concrete toy plane collapsed on him, killing him instantly. The plane in the BMC-owned garden, which is managed by Kamla Raheja Foundation, attracts children from all over the city. “It’s a very popular garden that children love to visit, especially because of the aeroplane. It is for the civic body to keep inspecting the garden to see if it is maintained well rather than just relying on the agency it has handed over the place for maintenance. This rarely happens, there are no such inspections,” said Rafiq Mujawer, a resident of the area.

Soon after Prateek’s death, the Santacruz police had registered an FIR under Section 304 A of the IPC against the management of the garden. A civic engineer, Mohin Siddiqui, had been arrested and subsequently released on bail. The case is still being heard. After Prateek’s death, his father Rajesh moved to Pune where he drives an auto-rickshaw, but his maternal grandparents pursued the case with the Santacruz police.

Prateek’s grandfather, A Fernandes, recalls that tragic day and blames the BMC for his grandson’s untimely death. “That toy plane was not in good shape and needed repair. It could have been any kid, but that fateful wing of the plane collapsed on my grandson and he died. Had the authorities taken note of this dilapidated plane and repaired it, my grandson would have been alive,” said Fernandes. Five years after the mishap, in 2014, the BMC constructed a new plane in the garden at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

Eight years after Prateek’s death, a six-year-old girl died while riding a horse at Cooperage Garden . The horse riding activity was carried out despite a ban by the Bombay High Court. Assistant Commissioner of A (Churchgate, Fort) ward Kiran Dighavkar said that after the HC ruling, the civic body’s Gardens department has not allotted any new licence or allowed to renew the licence for any horses. “Still, the caretaker under his supervision allowed horse riding inside the civic garden illegally,” said Dighavkar.

The November 5 mishap, which killed six-year-old Janhavi, prompted the MSCPCR to take suo motu action. The commission has sought a report from the BMC’s Gardens Department on safety measures in the civic body-owned gardens. “We have sought a report and if there are no proper measures, then we will recommend the civic body to immediately draft safety measures,” said A N Tripathi, secretary of MSCPCR.

“BMC is not just supposed to provide gardens and parks, but it is also responsible for the maintenance, upkeep and safety of people visiting these parks and gardens, especially small kids,” added Tripathi.

Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of Gardens, BMC, told The Indian Express that regular inspections of gardens and children’s park are conducted by ward-level officers of Gardens department. “These incidents are unfortunate, however, our officers conducted inspections regularly. We have one officer for small wards, while for bigger wards, there are two to three officers to look after these gardens… We have instructed these officers to visit children’s parks and gardens to ensure that the safety of children is not jeopardised,” said Pardeshi.

Pardeshi, however, refused to divulge any information on the Cooperage garden mishap. He said: “An investigation in the matter by assistant municipal commissioner is on and it would not be appropriate to speak on the same.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App