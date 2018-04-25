Death of pregnant woman: Case of medical negligence registered against two doctors

The Shivaji Nagar police on Tuesday registered a case of medical negligence against two doctors in connection with the death of a pregnant woman in 2013. As per the police, on May 6, 2013, Shabana Parveen Khan (35) who was pregnant died during delivery at Navjeevan hospital in Baiganwadi, Shivajinagar. The case was referred to the Medical Board, JJ Hospital.

Earlier this week, the police received the report pointing out that negligence of doctors treating her had led to her death.

Accordingly a case was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Dr Jafar Shaikh and Dr Mehtab Khan under section 304(A) (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC read/with section 6, Bombay Nursing Home Act as it was not a registered hospital.

“The FIR has been registered. We are yet to arrest the accused doctors,” said DCP Shahaji Umap.

