Death of Laxmi the elephant: Honorary wildlife warden gets ‘threatening calls’

The Honorary Wildlife Warden for Mumbai City, Sunish Kunju, has alleged that he received threatening calls on January 29 after he raised concerns over the condition of Laxmi, an elephant that died in Dahisar last month. Kunju had raised questions about the elephant’s death in the media and with the forest department. “I received four calls from a number threatening to assault and kill me. The person who called me said he was a well-wisher of the elephant’s owner. I had often raised concerns over the elephant’s well-being in the past, and after her death, had suggested a probe,” said Kunju.

In his complaint regarding the threatening calls, which he submitted to the police and the forest department, Kunju mentioned he had been assaulted by the elephant’s owner, Sabhashankar Pandey, previously. “In the past, when I have complained about the elephant… being used in the annual festival Thiru Aaratu, organised by Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham, Powai… he and his son Saresh Pandey, along with 10 to 15 (others), assaulted and threatened me. I had then registered a complaint at the Powai police station,” he wrote.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered against a Dahisar resident in relation to the threatening calls received by Kunju on January 29, police said. Kunju had lodged a complaint at the Bhandup police station on Tuesday. Laxmi, a 48-year-old elephant, died on January 25. Kunju had alleged that Laxmi was ill-treated by her owner, and suggested that could be a reason for her death. “The right environment and diet are very important for any animal to survive. In this case, we have often found the owner misusing the elephant for begging and taking him out for film shoots, weddings and temple festivals without permission,” he said.

