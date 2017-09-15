Death of Dr Amarapurkar: BMC’s response to PIL has no explanation

Dr Deepak Amarapurkar’s sister Manisha performed his last rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. (File – Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Dr Deepak Amarapurkar’s sister Manisha performed his last rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. (File – Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In response to the public interest litigation filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association in the Bombay High Court against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for gross negligence that led to the death of renowned gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, the BMC filed multiple affidavits on behalf of its various departments Thursday.

None of them, however, included any information about the doctor slipping into a manhole while wading through rainwater towards his residence in Prabhadevi on the day of the floods in the city on August 29.

Officials in the BMC’s legal department said affidavits had been filed by six departments, storm water drains (SWD), sewerage operations, disaster management, ward office, fire brigade and one by the executive health officer. “In the affidavits, the departments have charted out the rescue operations they carried out on August 29. We cannot comment on the death of Dr Amarapurkar since inquiries by the police and the committee set up by the municipal commissioner are under way. Even the post-mortem report has not been made available to BMC,” said a legal department official.

Apart from mentioning reasons behind prolonged waterlogging and measures that were taken, including de-watering pumps and pumping stations, the affidavit filed by the SWD department states that none of the manholes in the area were opened by the BMC on the day of the floods when parts of the city received as much as 315 mm rainfall. With reference to the ill-fated incident, the affidavit mentions that the BMC reserves the right to file an affidavit on the issue owing to the ongoing inquiry in the matter.

Dr Amarapurkar’s body was found in Worli on August 31. The inquiry being headed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal, however, is focusing more on recommendations for better monitoring of manhole covers rather than fixing responsibility of those who left the manhole open. Members of the committee said they had even put out an advertisement in newspapers inviting suggestions on safer designs of manhole covers.

“We have given a week’s time to send in suggestions after which we will finalise a design that will be included in the report. The investigation behind Dr Amarapurkar’s death is being conducted by the police and our inquiry can only look into the SWD’s role,” said a member.

A senior official involved in the relief operations on the day of the flooding said CCTV footage of the nearby area indicated that residents had opened a few of the manholes on August 29 to ensure rainwater would drain out at a quicker pace. “Even though CCTV footage of the manhole in which the doctor slipped into doesn’t show who opened it, residents can be seen removing other manhole covers along the same pipeline. They didn’t intend for anyone to get hurt and had warned the doctor as well. It was an unfortunate incident but no one can really be blamed,” said the official.

