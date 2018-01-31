Death of 23-year-old in MRI room: Told him to carry oxygen cylinder to MRI room, says ward boy

Harish Solanki, brother in law of Rajesh Maru outside Nair Hospital on Sunday. Rajesh Maru aged 32 died after getting sucked into MRI machine on Sunday due to negligence of Hospital staff. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, 28th January 2018, Mumbai. Harish Solanki, brother in law of Rajesh Maru outside Nair Hospital on Sunday. Rajesh Maru aged 32 died after getting sucked into MRI machine on Sunday due to negligence of Hospital staff. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, 28th January 2018, Mumbai.

MUMBAI police probing the mishap at BYL Nair Hospital where a man died after being sucked into an MRI machine have concluded that negligence of the ward boy and a Class IV attendant was responsible for the death of 32-year-old garment salesman Rajesh Maru. Police said the ward boy, Vitthal Chavan, has said in his statement that he had asked Maru to carry an oxygen cylinder into the MRI room, while helper Sunita Surve looked on.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Rajendra Lanjrekar, father of a third accused in the case Dr Saurabh Lanjrekar, said his son was present in the console room of the MRI section when the mishap happened. Lanjrekar, a first year MD student, was on duty on January 27 night when a patient, Laxmi Solanki, was wheeled in for an MRI scan of the brain. He accompanied her to the MRI facility from the hospital’s sixth floor.

“He and another radiology department resident doctor Siddhant Shah were together in the console room. When the patient’s relative with the oxygen cylinder was dragged in towards the machine, my son ran to the MRI room and helped pull his body out. Later, he also rushed him to the emergency ward. He helped in every possible manner,” Rajendra said.

Dr Lanjrekar completed his MBBS from Government Medical College in Nagpur and came to Mumbai last year to pursue an MD in medicine at the municipal Nair Hospital.

A police officer said Dr Lanjrekar was in another room at the time of the mishap. “Meanwhile, the ward boy asked Rajesh Maru to carry the oxygen cylinder inside the room, along with the patient. But it was also the responsibility of the accompanying doctor as well as the attendant to see that nothing went wrong. The doctor was sent to the MRI room along with the patient to take care of her,” an officer from Agripada police station said.

Police added that in his statement, Dr Lanjrekar has alleged that Dr Siddhant Shah should be held responsible.

“In his statement, Lanjrekar said that at the time of the incident, Shah was in-charge of the MRI room. Our investigations revealed that Shah asked everyone to remove their jewellery, following which he headed to the console room. It was at that moment that the incident took place,” added an officer.

Maru’s family too alleged that despite involvement of a resident doctor of the radiology department, no action had been taken by the police. “All those responsible must be booked. We will demand that the hospital produce records of those on duty during that shift,” said Yogesh Maru, the brother of Rajesh.

Senior police inspector Savalaram Agwane from Agripada police station said, “We know that Shah was present in the room, but our investigation revealed that he wasn’t responsible. We are still awaiting the BMC’s report. If their report says he was responsible, we will arrest him.”

Deputy municipal commissioner Sunil Dhamne, under whom an inquiry has been initiated, said the report will be submitted in two weeks.

“Our investigations have only begun. CCTV footage from the passage outside MRI room will have to be studied,” Dhamne said. The BMC has also formed a panel of radiology professors to discuss safety measures during such procedures.

Meanwhile, a team of technicians from MRI machine supplier Philips visited Nair Hospital on Tuesday. According to senior doctors, the oxygen cylinder remains lodged in the machine and work to remove it will be undertaken Wednesday. “The team requires some tools, half of which have already been brought. The remaining will be brought on Wednesday,” a radiologist said. The process to remove the cylinder can take 5-6 hours.

The hospital has a Philips Achieva 1.5t Nova dual gradient scanner. A technical report to assess damage to the machine will be submitted by Philips to BMC.

Meanwhile, patient Laxmi Solanki, who was to undergo the MRI scan, passed away on Tuesday. She was on ventilator support and was unable to undergo MRI scan after the mishap. “Her condition was very critical for the last two days,” said her son Harish Solanki.

According to Manisha Solanki, Laxmi’s daughter-in-law, the latter could not be taken for an MRI test after the facility shut down in Nair Hospital.

“It was suspected that she had meningitis. But nothing could be confirmed. She required oxygen support and her health kept deteriorating,” Manisha said.

