Deadly equine infection reported in state after 11 years, four horses dead

An infection affects mainly horses, mules and donkeys. (Representational Image) An infection affects mainly horses, mules and donkeys. (Representational Image)

After a gap of 11 years, Glanders, an equine infection that has a high mortality rate among horses, has been reported in Maharashtra. Kantilal Umap, commissioner, Animal Husbandry department, said positive cases of the disease have been identified in Ahmednagar, Thane, Akola and Satara, and four horse deaths have been recorded.

The first positive case was found in April, when one of the samples taken from Ahmednagar during routine sample collection confirmed the presence of bacterium Burkholderia Mallei, the pathogen causing the disease. Since then, samples from Thane, Akola and Satara’s Panchgani have tested positive.

An infection affects mainly horses, mules and donkeys. The symptoms include nodules and ulcers on the skin and severe coughing, among others. In some cases, the affected animal dies within a few days while in others, infected animals can live for years, spreading the infection further. Contaminated feed and water is a major mode through which the infection spreads.

There is no vaccine to prevent this disease. Proper disposal of the carcass is recommended to stop the infection from spreading further. Glanders was last reported in Maharashtra in 2006. On measures being taken to contain the spread of the disease, Umap said the surveillance of animals within a 5-kilometre radius of the infected animals has been increased.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App