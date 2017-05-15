Deadline to fill online local transport survey may be extended for commuters

Mumbai Taxi (File photo) Mumbai Taxi (File photo)

Commuters may get more time to fill the online survey forms a government-appointed committee had uploaded to record people’s opinions about the fares for taxis, rickshaws and tourist cabs. Officials hint that the deadline could be extended by another week as compared to May 15 earlier.

In March, a committee headed by senior MMRDA official B S Khatua had uploaded four online forms for rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, app-based cab drivers and commuters to express their opinions on the fare structure and other requirements during travel. While officials from the committee claim that more than 1,000 responses have been received so far, the wait remains for more.

“As the form decides the fare structure for cabs operating in Maharashtra, we expect more responses. The deadline extension is only to ensure more people get a say in deciding the plans for the mode of transport,” an official from the committee said. The forms were translated into Marathi and Hind for a wider reach.

