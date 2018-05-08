Dead Green Sea turtle washes ashore at Versova

The turtle was found in a decomposed condition on Monday. (Express photo by Afroz Shah) The turtle was found in a decomposed condition on Monday. (Express photo by Afroz Shah)

Days after a Humpback Dolphin washed ashore at Versova Beach, a three-and-a-half foot Green Sea turtle was found in a decomposed condition at the same beach on Monday morning. The turtle had washed ashore after it died in the sea.

“The turtle was spotted on the beach by local residents around 7.30 am and they informed the Mangrove Cell. The turtle was so badly decomposed that we could not even conduct an autopsy,” said Makarand Ghodke, Assistant Conservator of Forests, state Mangrove Cell.

As the Cell was busy with demolition activity only one of their officials could be spared at the beach. “With the help of locals and volunteers, the turtle was buried on the beach,” he added.

Last week, on May 3, an Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin had washed ashore on Versova Beach and was buried. “The Dolphin had already decomposed and by burying it we can later retrieve its skeleton for display at our upcoming museum,” he said.

The Green Sea turtle is known to be one of the largest sea turtles and are classified as endangered species.

Meanwhile, the Mangrove Cell demolished 450 hutments in Cheetah Camp as part of their encroachment clearing drive on Monday. They will be digging trenches on that site for the next three days to again allow free movement of water onto the site. This is expected to encourage the growth of mangroves again in the area.

