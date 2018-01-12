Days before fire, DHS had asked for inspection of hookah parlours

Following the Kamala Mills fire, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too said regulation on hookah bars was on the cards. (File) Following the Kamala Mills fire, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too said regulation on hookah bars was on the cards. (File)

Days before the fire in two restaurants in the Kamala Mills compound left 14 people dead, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) had written to the urban development department of the state government asking for inspection of restaurants illegally serving hookahs.

While the first communication between the DHS and the urban development department took place on November 18, a month before the fire killed 14 people, the state health department sent another letter on January 2 this year, five days after the mishap.

A technical investigation report by the Mumbai fire brigade in the Kamala Mills incident indicated that “flying embers” from hookah coals sparked the fire in Mojo’s Bistro that further spread to 1Above on the top floor. Combustible curtains quickly spread the fire. Most bodies were found in a bathroom of 1Above where guests had rushed hoping to escape the flames.

Health department officials said discussions to ban hookahs had been under way since last year. “But the health department cannot act alone. The civic bodies issue licences under the Shops and Establishment Act to restaurants. There is no special licence required to run a hookah parlour,” said a senior official in the DHS.

In its letter, accessed by The Indian Express, the health department wrote to the principal secretary of the UD department: “Serving/smoking of all forms of Hookah whether having tobacco, nicotine, herbal, flavored molasses, etc., in public places causes passive smoking, public nuisance and makes atmosphere noxious to health and is a punishable offence under Section 4, 5 of COTPA Act 2003 and Section 268 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code.”

The letter added, “…all authorized enforcement officers to be directed to ensure that the smoking and serving of all forms of hookah in the restaurant, pubs, bars, café, lounge should be prohibited. Therefore you are requested to take out such order in the public interest and make it compulsory to put this condition while issuing licenses under Shops and Establishment Act.”

Following the Kamala Mills fire, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too said regulation on hookah bars was on the cards.

“The proposal is under consideration currently,” said Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, UD, adding that she would have to check the health department letter.

Under various sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, smoking in public places is prohibited. “We have also sent a proposal to Mantralaya to ban hookah under various sections of the IPC,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, Joint Director, DHS.

