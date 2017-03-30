DAYS AFTER DOCTORS STRIKE CALLED OFF: Now, 2 interns attacked by patient, kin

LESS than a week after a state-wide doctors’ strike was called off, two doctors were assaulted on Wednesday at the Thane Civil Hospital after an altercation with a patient and his family. A group of at least five persons from Mumbra allegedly vandalised the hospital and kicked two on-duty intern doctors before fleeing, said police. Dr Javed Shaikh suffered neck injuries while Dr Dibanaz Ansari suffered several abrasions for which he had to be hospitalised.

After the incident, doctors shut the out patients’ department (OPD) services demanding arrest of the assailants, though emergency services continued to function.

By Wednesday night, the hospital resumed its normal functioning after the accused patient was detained by police. “The casualty and emergency ward are working. Despite this incident, doctors agreed to return to duty. Police also immediately increased security at hospital gates,” said Dr Kempi Patil, Thane civil surgeon.

According to the Thane police, the altercation took place on Wednesday afternoon, when patient Mustaqim Memon came to the hospital with a hand injury he suffered in a fight with his brother.

“A resident doctor at the hospital was giving him stitches when an argument broke out between them, as Memon felt the doctor was not tending to him properly,” a police officer said.

“The patient then kicked the doctor on his face.The doctor rushed to the OPD to inform others, where the patient’s friends followed him and asked him to continue with the treatment. The other doctors, however, refused,” a senior officer said.

The argument escalated, leading to Memon and his relatives breaking two glass doors in the hospital. According to an on-duty doctor, they fled after vandalising the ward.

Zonal deputy commissioner Abishek Trumukhe said that police has registered an offence against the relatives and tracked down Memon, who was receiving treatment in another hospital. “Once he is discharged, we will arrest him,” Trumukhe said.

A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code for causing hurt to public servant, under Section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act and under Section 4 of Maharashtra Medicare Service Person and Medicare Service Institution Act.

At the time when the incident took place, four policemen were stationed at the hospital, one of whom was armed. In a CCTV grab of the incident, the assaulters can be seen fleeing when the policemen intervened in the fight. The Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Doctors (MAGMO), Thane, has now threatened another strike if the accused are not arrested.

More than 4,500 doctors in the state had last week gone on a five-day strike to protest against rising cases of assaults on doctors.

In response , the state assured them of deputing 1,100 security guards by April in sensitive wards of government hospitals.

In Wednesday’s incident, several doctors alleged that security guards did not actively interfere to end the fight. “Unless and until security heads and personnel are made accountable, they will not intervene actively,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, Indian Medical Association youth wing chairman.

