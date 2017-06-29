Days after conviction in Mumbai serial blasts case, Dossa dies

TWELVE DAYS after he was convicted for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, Mustafa Dossa, 60, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Police said Dossa complained of chest pain around 3 am on Wednesday. After the resident doctor at Arthur Road Jail checked him, he was rushed to JJ Hospital. He underwent an electrocardiogram and was shifted to ventilator support with fever and high blood pressure. At 2.30 pm, Dossa was declared dead. “He had 102 degrees Fahrenheit fever when he was brought in. He was a patient of hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr T P Lahane, dean of JJ Hospital.

Sources said Dossa had been anxious since his conviction on June 16. A Special TADA court in Mumbai had been hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to him. On Tuesday, the CBI counsel sought capital punishment for Dossa, arguing that his role was severe than that of Yakub Memon, who was hanged in 2015.

Dossa was convicted on charges, including IPC Sections 302, 307, 201, 120 B and under the Arms Act, Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“He (Dossa) invoked Yakub Memon’s case and said that in his case too, the court may not show any leniency. He expressed paranoia about being hanged and that had been working on his mind. On Tuesday, after the CBI officially sought death sentence, he got more worked up,” said a prisons department official.

“I was in the ICU when it happened. He had a massive heart attack. As soon as the doctors confirmed his death, all doors were shut and police were called in,” said a hospital staffer.

“There is nothing to say now. He is gone,” said Dossa’s brother, Haroon. “He had undergone valve replacement. He had heart problems. He was walking and looked normal to everyone but his health was deteriorating.’’

Shahnawaz, Dossa’s son, said, “… when we met him in court, he was extremely unwell and had been brought in an ambulance. He could hardly stand. However, he refused to go to hospital and told us ‘mujhe marna hai’ (I want to die).’’ Dossa was buried early Thursday.

