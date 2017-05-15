Days after contractor’s murder, body of his missing assistant found

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE Thane police Sunday found the body of the missing assistant of a building contractor who was shot dead last week. Police said the four men arrested in connection with the murder of contractor Kishore Chaudhary had confessed to killing the assistant too.

A team had taken the accused to the area in Mahableshwar where they had claimed to have dumped the body of Chaudhary’s assistant Mahimdas Wilson, said the police. “The body was retrieved from a creek. The accused said they killed him since he was close to Chaudhary,” said the officer.

The police had arrested four persons last week for allegedly firing at Chaudhary when he was in his Dombivali office. Wilson had been missing since the incident. The police said the accused had abducted him after Chaudhry’s murder. The four arrested persons are builders in Dombivali. They were allegedly upset when Chaudhary started renovation work at a house in their locality. According to the police, main accused Dilip Bhoir wanted monopoly over construction work in the area.

