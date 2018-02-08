Daya Nayak disproportionate assets case: Court accepts ACB’s closure report giving clean chit to cop

A SPECIAL court has accepted a closure report filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) giving a clean chit to police officer Daya Nayak in a disproportionate assets case against him. “Final report as submitted… needs to be accepted. Accordingly, report is accepted,” the court said on Tuesday. Nayak was booked, along with his wife and two of his associates, with the ACB claiming that he had acquired property worth more than his known source of income.

In 2010, however, the ACB filed a closure report as a ‘C-summary’ case, which means the investigators concluded that the case was neither false nor true. The court had, however, rejected the application stating that since the ACB had claimed there was evidence in the case, it could not be a ‘C-summary’ case. The ACB had also said no sanction was received from the competent authority to prosecute him. The court had, however, directed the sanctioning authority to reconsider the rejection of sanction. Still, no sanction was granted to prosecute Nayak subsequently.

In 2017, the ACB filed a miscellaneous application stating there was no evidence that Nayak had disproportionate assets. It relied on provisions pertaining to such cases, which say that if the alleged disproportionate assets were less than 10 per cent of the income of the accused, a case could not be made out. The court accepted the contention. Nayak was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Nayak was arrested in 2006 and also faced a suspension due to the case. He was subsequently reinstated in 2012 and was intially posted in the Local Arms unit and is currently at the Amboli police station as an assistant police inspector.

