Day of vintage cars on Mumbai roads

One of the participants at the rally organised by the Vintage and Class Car Club of India, at Horniman Circle in Mumbai Sunday. Source: Pradip Das One of the participants at the rally organised by the Vintage and Class Car Club of India, at Horniman Circle in Mumbai Sunday. Source: Pradip Das

As many as 220 cars and seven motorcycles participated in the 2017 edition of the annual rally organised by the Vintage and Class Car Club of India (VCCCI) at Horniman Circle Sunday. The event flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saw rare cars of Ford, Daimler, Rolls Royce, Bentley and Cadillac models zip past Mumbai’s roads.

“Viveck Goenka won Concours d’Elegance for both vintage and classic car categories for his Rolls-Royce Phantom II of 1930, previously owned by Maharaja of Patiala, and 1958 Buick convertible. He had entered 10 cars,” said VCCCI president Nitin Dossa.

Fadnavis felicitated noted vintage car collectors Russy Gandhi and Sharad Sanghi, honouring them with lifetime awards on the occasion.

Late Dr Fali Dhondy’s Rolls-Royce, driven by his daughter Rachana Dhondy, kept up the tradition of winning the rally.