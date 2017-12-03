Day after vandalism: MNS workers put up poster targeting Nirupam near his home

MNS leader Raj Thackeray. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) MNS leader Raj Thackeray. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The feud between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Mumbai unit of the Congress over the hawker eviction issue that took an ugly turn on Friday continued to simmer with MNS activists allegedly putting up derogatory posters outside Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam’s house on Saturday. Hitting back, Nirupam claimed the MNS had the tacit support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP.

On Friday, MNS workers allegedly vandalised the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee’s office near Azad Maidan. The eight MNS workers who allegedly vandalised the Congress office were on Saturday produced in court, which granted the Mumbai Police custody of the accused till Monday.

A day after Friday’s vandalism, MNS activists allegedly put up a derogatory poster near Nirupam’s house. Police removed it early Saturday morning but MNS activists claimed they planned to put up such posters in other parts of the city as well. A Congress party office in Bandra East was also vandalised with miscreants throwing ink on party banners put up outside the office.

“Strongly condemn another cowardly act yesterday late night of throwing ink at Zakaria Hall Congress office, Kherwadi, Bandra East. CM Devendra Fadnavis needs to take quick action and not be a mute spectator,” the Mumbai Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Over the past few days, the MNS and Mumbai Congress have been at loggerheads over the hawker eviction controversy, with both parties seeking to draw mileage over it. While the MNS has been taking up violent campaigns for eviction of illegal hawkers, Nirupam has come out in the support of hawkers, attacking the MNS leadership.

Even as the MNS has been targeting hawkers, there have been increasing instances of MNS activists being attacked. Last Sunday, the party’s Vikhroli division head, Vishwajit Dolam, along with two other party workers were assaulted in Vikhroli allegedly by hawkers after the group went to a local market to demand that shopkeepers in the area ensure they put up Marathi signboards. A group of hawkers is alleged to have roughed up the MNS workers. On October 28, another MNS party worker, Sushant Malvade, suffered a fractured skull after being thrashed by hawkers in Malad.

The MNS leadership believes those who have been attacking them are Congress supporters. Meanwhile, Nirupam attacked Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis and alleged the CM and the BJP were propping up the MNS. “It has been over 24 hours since the assault on the MRCC office. However, there is not a word of condemnation from the chief minister. He is the person responsible for the security of the state. His silence about an attack on a political party is disturbing and his unwillingness to condemn the MNS shows the party has a hidden backing of the BJP and the CM,” Nirupam said.

