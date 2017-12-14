Day after Thane boy found dead: Had been worried, not attending college regularly, say police

“We haven’t yet recovered any suicide note. His parents said there were no untoward incidents in the house. Everything had been amicable. So, the reason for the suicide, if it is that, isn’t confirmed,” said DCP Sunil Lokhande. (Representational Image) “We haven’t yet recovered any suicide note. His parents said there were no untoward incidents in the house. Everything had been amicable. So, the reason for the suicide, if it is that, isn’t confirmed,” said DCP Sunil Lokhande. (Representational Image)

A day after the body of 17-year-old Mast Daga from Thane was found in Matheran, the Thane police are looking for clues to unravel the reasons behind the teenager’s death. The boy, a student of St Xavier’s College, had been missing from his Thane house since Monday.

“He had been worried and had been erratic in his college attendance for a week. However, he would leave home every day to go to college,” said an officer. Daga’s body was found near Garbit point in Matheran. “We haven’t yet recovered any suicide note. His parents said there were no untoward incidents in the house. Everything had been amicable. So, the reason for the suicide, if it is that, isn’t confirmed,” said DCP Sunil Lokhande.

According to the Matheran police, the boy had injuries only due to his fall from a height. “Whether he jumped or had fallen down, only a post-mortem can clarify,” said a Matheran police officer. According to Lokhande, they are investigating all angles. “Since we haven’t yet found a suicide note, we are investigating if he fell or was pushed,” said a senior officer from Wagle Estate police station.

