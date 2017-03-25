Day after suspended ACP fled court: Thane cops record guard’s statement, hunt on for accused police officer

Cops fear it will be difficult to track down Shivaji Naravane as he would be aware of the techniques used to reach absconders Cops fear it will be difficult to track down Shivaji Naravane as he would be aware of the techniques used to reach absconders

A DAY after a suspended assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Shivaji Naravane, arrested in October 2013 on charges of murdering his stepson, fled from the premises of the sessions court in south Mumbai, the Colaba police have recorded the statement of one of the two escort guards from the Thane police.

Till Friday night, the police were unable to track down Naravane, who fled after his bail plea was rejected by the sessions court Thursday evening.

An officer linked to the probe said there were two escort guards from the Thane police headquarters who were assigned to bring the ACP back to Thane prison, where he has been lodged since his arrest in October 2013.

“The guard said that after his bail plea was rejected, Naravane told the duo that he had to go to the post office on the ground floor of the court complex that was next to one of the exit gates. The guards claim they accompanied him there and since the area was crowded, Naravane managed to fled from there,” an officer said.

Reserve police inspector N Shinde, in-charge for the escort guards, said they were waiting for a report from the Colaba police after which they would decide if any action had to be taken against the two escort guards.

On October 24, 2013, Rohan Zodage (26) had been found with his throat slit at his Tilak Nagar residence.

A few days later, Naravane, who was posted as an ACP in the protection and security wing of the Mumbai Police, and his second wife Nanda (48) were arrested for the murder of his stepson. Rohan was Nanda’s son from her previous marriage.

According to the investigating officers, Naravane had claimed that he murdered Rohan after the latter misbehaved with Nanda and used foul language.

Nanda’s former husband had then said there were regular fights between the mother and the son over Rohan’s demand for Rs 10 lakh to start a business.

The police also suspected there was a property dispute behind the murder.

Naravane, who was earlier posted as a senior police inspector at Tilak Nagar police station, had married Nanda in 2009 at a temple in Ratnagiri while he was posted there. He stayed with his first wife and three children in Dreams Complex, Bhandup, but would keep visiting Nanda.

The Colaba police have booked Naravane for resisting or obstructing lawful apprehension and have begun a search.

