Day after Sakinaka shop Fire: Chorus in BMC, officials demand Spliting ward into two

Following Monday’s blaze, officials of BMC L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka, Chandivali) have once again stressed splitting the ward into two, as it was difficult to conduct field visits and inspections in the vast ward. To ensure establishments (residential and commercial) are not violating norms, officials need to conduct inspections from time to time. Officials claim doing so in the vast and densely populated L ward is an uphill task.

“It is a huge ward, with a population of over 10 lakh and has 16 corporators. To reach from the ward office to a spot as far as Sakinaka or Chandivali sometimes takes anywhere between 45 minutes to 1 hour. During peak hours it even takes two hours. We had proposed to split the ward into two, however, it was left pending after BMC party group leaders expressed their reservations,” said Ajit Kumar Ambi, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, L-Ward, the second biggest ward after P (North) (Malad East and West) that has 18 corporators.

The BMC had proposed to redraw the boundaries of its 24 administrative wards ahead the civic polls. “The matter was tabled before the new general body. Party group leaders expressed their reservations and the proposal was stuck. We will bring up the issue once again. The idea is to bring in uniformity in all wards,” said Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner.

Mehta added, “The proposal aimed at bringing parity by having a minimum of 8 electoral wards and a maximum of 11 electoral wards in one administrative ward, instead of the existing two (B ward) electoral wards in one administrative ward and 18 (P north) in another.”

According to a source, as per the proposal, only A ward, comprising Colaba, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort and CST, would remains untouched and will continue to have only three electoral wards. B and E wards that includes Masjid and Byculla was proposed to be merged. C and D that includes Kalbadevi, Marine Line, Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, Girgaum was also to be merged. P (north) would have been split into two — P (West) and P (East). The same also with L-Ward.

Party group leaders say the proposal is not stuck at their end.

Ravi Raja, Congress group leader and leader of opposition in the BMC, said, “L-Ward is huge, and should be split into two. That cannot be reason for not inspecting unauthorised structures. About the proposal of redrawing boundaries, there were many loopholes. After we expressed our reservations we were told by the BMC commissioner that a revised proposal will be tabled soon, which has not happened yet.”

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party group leader, slammed the civic body for failing to come out with the revised proposal even after eight to nine months since it was discussed at the group leaders meeting. Shaikh said, “We are not in the favour of the old proposal. We were asked our objections and suggestions which we gave. They have not revised the proposal. As per the proposal, Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi was being merged with Ghatkopar, which was unacceptable to us.”

The proposal might come up for discussion soon, indicated senior BMC officials Tuesday.

