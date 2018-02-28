Day 7 of TISS protest: Six students of Hyderabad campus start indefinite hunger strike

TISS alumni have decided to help the institute out of its financial situation. (File) TISS alumni have decided to help the institute out of its financial situation. (File)

The students’ protest at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) entered its seventh day on Tuesday with six students of the Hyderabad campus launching an indefinite hunger strike. Agitations continued on the other three campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur and Guwahati with students boycotting classes.

Acting director of TISS Shalini Bharat rushed to the Hyderabad campus to hold talks with students but the protesting students refused to let her speak. “We were clear that the acting director should speak only if she has a solution to our demands and can give it to us in writing. Students welcomed the director with loud slogans and did not let her speak,” a student from the Hyderabad campus told The Indian Express.

The institute has released a “point of action” for students eligible for the Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), proposing measures to address the demands of students. The institute has proposed that hostel charges will be waived for the 2016-18 batch and the payment of dining hall charges will be deferred until the “student has the means to do so”. For the 2017-19 batch, the institute proposes to waive hostel charges “with the belief/ understanding that the necessary resources shall be mobilised”.

It also proposed that the dining hall charges be paid at actuals on a monthly basis. But the students have to pay the hostel charges for the year 2018-19. The students’ union has stood its ground that its demands be met unconditionally. It has extended its support to the students on hunger strike on the Hyderabad campus. “So far, 26 students have volunteered to sit on hunger strike. On Wednesday, 12 will do so,” said the student from TISS Hyderabad.

TISS alumni have decided to help the institute out of its financial situation. Late Tuesday, the TISS Alums Association started a crowdfund that former students could contribute to. Immediately after its formation, the institute received over Rs15,000 in donations from its alumni.

