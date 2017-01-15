David Guetta to perform at Jio Garden in Mumbai today

David Guetta David Guetta

Dance-music powerhouse David Guetta will enthrall audiences in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Sunday. On Saturday, the Mumbai police cleared the decks for the concert by permitting the organisers to hold the concert between 11 am to 4 pm. The concert is scheduled to be held at BKC’s Reliance Jio Garden.

The police permission was issued on Saturday afternoon, confirmed sources. Other than paying for the venue, the organisers will also have to foot the bill for roping in the services of the Mumbai policemen who would be deployed at the concert.

An electronic dance music concert in the city, Sunburn Arena, featuring the French musician was cancelled on Friday after the Mumbai police rejected permission for not completing the mandatory requirements and legal formalities. “Mumbai Police has issued permission for the Sunburn programme at BKC on Sunday,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Ashok Dhude said.

When contacted, MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar said, “They do not have to seek permission from us as we have given the garden on lease to Reliance. Therefore all funds also go to them”. While initially, the concert was scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai from 4 pm Friday but after the BMC denied permission, the organisers, Percept Entertainment, moved the venue to Reliance Jio Garden in BKC. The change in venue was announced on its website and Twitter page by the organisers.

The four city tour called #Guetta4Good had been organised for a charitable cause, in association with Sunburn. All the funds raised from the sale of donor passes were to be donated to the NGO Magic Bus which works for underprivileged children.