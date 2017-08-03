Dani moves court against dismissal

RAVIPRAKASH Dani, who was dismissed from the post of Vice Chancellor of the Panjabrao Krishi Vidyapeeth (PKV) last week by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, has moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court here on Wednesday seeking redressal. The petition will come up for hearing before the bench of Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice Rohit Deo on Friday.

Dani was dismissed on the ground that he wasn’t an Indian citizen. Dani had earlier gone on record protesting the dismissal saying his status as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) was known to all, including the selection committee in 2012, and, as such, his dismissal on the ground is wrong. Dani had also refuted other allegations levelled against him and said he was not liked for his “different style of functioning” and his refusal to cede PKV land for various projects “at the stroke of a pen”.

Dani had worked for the Central Institute for Cotton Research here for 20 years before moving to the US to serve the Texas Tech university as extension biologist. He had secured the OCI status in 2006.

