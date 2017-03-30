Dance bar raided, 2 held

A dance bar in Bangur Nagar area of Goregaon West was raided on Tuesday night and two employees arrested. Police said a case under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) has been registered against them, and search is on for the owner of the establishment.

The Bangur Nagar police raided Planet Mumbai bar around midnight following a tip-off about ‘illegal activities’ going on there. Seven bar dancers were found performing at the place, officers said.

“The raid was conducted between 11 pm and 12.40 am on the intervening night of March 28 and 29. The owner of the bar and the person who ran the place is absconding. We are looking for them,” said Santosh Bhandare, senior inspector, Bangur Nagar police station.The two accused have been remanded in police custody.

