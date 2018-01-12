Dalits will not support BJP in next polls: Prakash Ambedkar

While he dismissed the emergence of Jignesh Mewani as a national Dalit leader, the BBM president said, “Instead of hopping across states, Jignesh Mewani should be rooted in Gujarat.” While he dismissed the emergence of Jignesh Mewani as a national Dalit leader, the BBM president said, “Instead of hopping across states, Jignesh Mewani should be rooted in Gujarat.”

Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar Thursday warned that Dalits were unlikely to support the ruling BJP in the next elections. Predicting Lok Sabha elections in 2018 and emergence of a third front, which would be a conglomeration of non-BJP and non-Congress parties, he said, “There is a clear indication that Dalits are not going to support the BJP.”

The grandson of B R Ambedkar had brought Maharashtra to a standstill last week through a bandh call following an attack on Dalits at Bhima Koregaon.

Interacting with The Indian Express editorial team in Mumbai during an Idea Exchange programme Thursday, Ambedkar said, “In 2014, Dalits along with a sizeable section of Muslims had voted in favour of the BJP government led by Narendra Modi. In the next elections, BJP is unlikely to elicit this support from the Dalits. There is a strong sense of letdown among the people on economic policies.”

Articulating the political sentiments among the community, he said, “I fear the Dalit votes will not only drift away from BJP but translate into hatred. The people feel they supported the BJP government and gave them a great opportunity to deliver results. There is a feeling they are being pushed back to those very segments (Congress) whom they defeated in 2014.”

Prakash Ambedkar, who has emerged as the new leader taking the centrestage of Dalit politics in Maharashtra, revealed his plans to take up his campaign at the national level. The next phase would be to consolidate the gains by getting all likeminded organisations on a common platform.

While he dismissed the emergence of Jignesh Mewani as a national Dalit leader, the BBM president said, “Instead of hopping across states, Jignesh Mewani should be rooted in Gujarat.”

Expressing his willingness to take up their issues at the national level, Ambedkar said, “The renewed assertion among the Dalits and OBCs is about seeking greater share. The growing Maratha versus Dalit caste-conflict is the failure of the upper caste to part with the fruits of development and accommodate Dalits and backward castes.”

He added: “My politics is not against Hindutva as perceived in general terms. My politics is against the right wing fringe elements who have the patronage of the RSS and the BJP. We want the ruling parties to rein in such elements who work against the Dalits.”

Commenting on the realignment in Maharashtra politics, Ambedkar said, “The Congress and the NCP will not come together in the next assembly elections in Maharashtra. There are sharp differences and this was evident during the Gujarat assembly polls.”

Declaring that he was all set to become a rallying point for the Dalits who are leaderless, Ambedkar said, “I believe I am the Dalit-OBC leader. I don’t consider Ramdas Athawale as the Dalit leader. He has neither leadership ability nor organisational capabilities. I don’t need his help.”

