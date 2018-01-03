Dalit protest in Mumbai: ‘We waited until train services began, returning home was scary’

A BEST bus with its windscreen smashed. (Pradip Das) A BEST bus with its windscreen smashed. (Pradip Das)

Mumbai’s transport system took a hit as Dalit groups protested in several parts of the city, including Chembur, Kurla and Powai, on Tuesday. While services on the Central and Western lines remained unaffected, services on the Harbour line were disrupted by a ‘rail roko’ between Kurla and Mankhurd for three hours in the afternoon.

“Due to a public agitation not related to the railways, Harbour line trains were not running between Kurla and Mankhurd between 1.45 pm and 4.40 pm. We continued to run services between CSMT and Kurla and Mankhurd/Vashi and Panvel through this time,” said Sunil Udasi, PRO of Central Railways.

Sushma Singh, a teacher at a school in Chembur, had a harrowing time returning home to Jui Nagar. “We waited in the school until train services resumed. We were really scared to go out of the school as the mobs were violent. Even autorickshaw drivers refused to take us as they too were scared. Returning home was quite scary,” she said.

As the violence escalated, protesters targeted BEST buses. According to the utility, 20 buses were vandalised with protesters smashing glasses and puncturing tyres. “Despite the protests, we continued to run services. Depending on the situation tomorrow, we will decide how to run the services,” said Manoj Varade, BEST PRO.

Protesters also damaged private vehicles. “I saw four vandalised cars in Chembur and no policemen were around,” said Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive member, AAP.

Commuters travelling by road were among the worst-hit, stranded for several hours as protesters brought traffic to a complete halt on the Eastern Express Highway. By evening, the police had managed to get traffic moving on most parts of the highway, except near Ramabai Nagar.

Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune were also hit. Prachiti Joshi, a 22-year-old student of Symbiosis, Pune, was set to take a taxi back to college from Mumbai with three of her friends but the protests forced her to change her plan.

“Our college was going to reopen tomorrow but as we left the taxi stand at Dadar by 2 pm, my friends from Chembur started texting me about how unsafe it is. I figured the situation was very bad and so we decided to take a U-turn and go back home. Hopefully, things will normalise by tomorrow,” she said.

While returning from Pune, Dewal Sheth was also stuck in traffic at Mankhurd. “We were on our way back to Mulund from a New Year’s Eve getaway at Lonavala but my family and I got stuck at Mankhurd for almost an hour and 45 minutes…” he said.

