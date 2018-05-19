Dahisar: Residents object to construction of Metro 2A near their homes

Reinforcement rods tilt towards one side during the construction of a pier for the Metro 2A corridor at Link Road on Thursday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Reinforcement rods tilt towards one side during the construction of a pier for the Metro 2A corridor at Link Road on Thursday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

WITH BOTH lines of the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro 2A corridor being constructed on the southern side of the Dahisar Bridge, residents of eight nearby residential societies fear that their homes would now be very near the corridor, not only making the area congested but also hampering their way of life. “The Metro corridor will barely be at a distance of seven feet from the buildings here… it will be in front of the windows of the fifth and sixth floor residents. This will make the area very congested. It will not only hamper the ventilation and lighting of these buildings but also intrude on the privacy of the residents, as Metro commuters would be able to look into their homes,” said Vivek Sthalekar, Secretary of the Flat Owners’ Organisation, Dahisar.

The Dahisar-DN Nagar corridor was earlier planned to be constructed on either side of the bridge, with one line on the southern side and the other on the northern side, before heading to the Link Road. However, after the Railways’ scrapped the Virar-Churchgate elevated corridor, limits on height restriction were lifted. Thus, it was decided to construct both the lines on the southern side.

“We had to change the original plan as the Railways had to construct the Virar-Churchgate elevated corridor. However, when it scrapped the plan in December last year, we decided to go back to our original plan,” said a senior official from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, who is executing the project on behalf of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Develop-ment Authority (MMRDA).

The construction of both lines of the corridor on the same side will affect eight residential societies, housing at least 3,000 residents with MMRDA also acquiring some portions of their open land. The residents had approached the Bombay High Court last month in this regard, following which, the court had restrained the MMRDA from taking possession of the land till the next hearing on June 11.

The shopowners in the area are also an unhappy lot. “With the Metro coming here, our shops will be gone forever. They are taking around seven to eight feet area from our shops, leaving hardly any space to do business. Most shops, including mine, have shut and shifted elsewhere. We have to pay additional rent there as well. The whole proposal is loss-making for us,” said Hasmukh Rathod, owner of Hari Om Consultants, a real estate agency.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App