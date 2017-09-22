Dahisar mandal to light 10,000 oil lamps

A procession taken out from Kalwa to Tembi Naka in Thane on Thursday on the occassion of Navratri. (Source: Express Photo/Deepak Joshi) A procession taken out from Kalwa to Tembi Naka in Thane on Thursday on the occassion of Navratri. (Source: Express Photo/Deepak Joshi)

As many head to Garba and Dandiya venues across the city in their Navratri finery starting Thursday, a Navratri mandal in Dahisar has decided to celebrate the festival in the traditional way. The GSB Navratri Mandal will perform the evening aarti of Goddess Durga by switching off all electric lights and lighting 10,000 oil lamps.

In its tenth year, the celebrations organised by the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin community of Mumbai has chosen ‘historical heritage’ as its theme. “The festival has a one-of-its-kind way of celebrating the 10 auspicious days. We are the only organisation in Maharashtra that creates different avatars of the Devi on all the 10 days and celebrate the festival in a truly traditional way. The entire GSB community in Maharashtra throngs the mandal to celebrate together,” said Uday Padiyar, general secretary, GSB Sabha Dahisar, Borivali.

According to Padiyar, these avatars — Saraswati, Annapurna Vaishno, Durgaparameshwari, Chamundeshwari, Shantadurga Devi, Chandika Devi, Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Sharada Devi — are created by artistes from Mangalore and Mumbai along with 300 members of the GSB Sabha. “Over 100 props are used for the decoration, and changing the looks and setting of each avatar everyday, which includes giving an entire makeover to the idol, the backdrop, costumes, setting, props like Saraswati Devi on peacock, lotus of Mahalakshmi Devi, vegetables decor for Annapurna Devi, Vaishno Devi on lion chariot, animal figures like lion, tiger, leopard, peacock and more,” he said.

Padiyar added that this year the Mahalakshmi idol will be accompanied by Lord Balaji. The idol is traditionally adorned with a golden crown and silver arch (prabhavali) created in Udupi, Karnataka.

Elaborating on the decoration and idols, Padiyar said: “The idol of Annapurna Devi on Day 2 will be decorated and adorned with 100 kg of vegetables; the sabha members then use those vegetables in making a whole meal for the devotees as ‘mahabhog’ and ‘prasad’ on the consecutive days.” During the festival, the GSB Mandal also holds cultural programmes like bhajan sandhya, plays and traditional dance forms like Kathak and Bharatnatyam. The ground also sees Garba and Dandiya performances every evening. At least 15,000 people take part in the celebrations on each day of Navratri.

