Dahisar: Four injured as LPG cylinder explodes

Four persons were injured, three of them critically, after an LPG cylinder exploded at a chawl in Dahisar (East) on Tuesday morning. While Meenakshi Ravan (40) suffered over 90 per cent burns, her daughter Prachi (15) and son Chirag (13) both suffered 70 per cent burns. Another resident, Subhash Patkar (44), suffered minor burns.

The incident took place at Rajpoot Chawl near Rawalpada in Dahisar (East). Meenakshi and her children were taken Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali and Patkar was taken to Ashok Hospital in Dahisar (East).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit officials said the accident took place because of an LPG cylinder blast. “We received a call around 8 am. A team rushed to the spot. But since there was no fire, only one fire engine and a rescue team went,” said an official from the unit.

According to Shatabdi hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Pradeep Angre, the three injured persons are critical. Meenakshi and Prachi are being treated at Shatabdi hospital. Chirag was shifted to Kasturba Hospital for intensive care support on Tuesday evening. “The boy’s condition is critical. The other two patients remain in our burns ward. Our priority right now is infection control,” said Angre.

The incident is the third of its kind in the city in the past three months. In February, a mother-daughter duo suffered burns after an LPG cylinder exploded in their flat in MHADA Colony at Malwani near Malad (West). A similar incident took place at a colony in Chembur (East) in March leaving five people injured

