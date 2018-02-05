Dahisar-Bhayander metro corridor: Goddev residents write to civic body, want Metro station renamed after village

Nearly two months after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) passed a resolution to name Metro stations of the upcoming Metro 10 corridor after historical figures, such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the civic body has received a letter seeking a different name for one of the stations. Residents of Goddev village in Bhayandar east submitted the letter, asking for the Metro station proposed to come up in their locality to be named after their village. The MBMC had named the proposed Metro station after Maharana Pratap.

“The proposed station will be constructed in the village. Since it is an old village, the residents want it to be named after it. We have no opposition to the current name. Maharana Pratap is a big name, and it can be used elsewhere. We have submitted our proposal to the corporation,” said Harishchandra Amgaonkar, a corporator from the Shiv Sena.

The resolution to name the upcoming eight metro stations after political and social leaders was passed in the civic body’s general body meeting in December last year.

“If they would have given the suggestion before the resolution was passed, we could have considered it. We finalised the names in consultation with the residents and corporators, and we cannot consider a change now. I will not be taking this issue further,” said the mayor, Dimple Mehta.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be constructing the Metro corridor, Metro 10, from Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar, as an extension of Metro 7 and Metro 2A.

