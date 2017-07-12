Sena, residents oppose plan to widen roads

The roads department has cited a state government notification, directing the civic body to convert all roads less than 9 metre to 9 metre, across the city. (Representational Image) The roads department has cited a state government notification, directing the civic body to convert all roads less than 9 metre to 9 metre, across the city. (Representational Image)

The Shiv Sena and residents from the Parsi colony in Dadar have opposed the civic body’s plan to widen the roads in the Parsi colony, Hindu colony in Dadar and adjoining areas. They said it would destroy the heritage precincts and green cover. On Monday, The Indian Express reported about the civic body’s proposal to widen around 80 roads less than 9 metre wide to 9 metre in the island city.

Civic officials said the roads department has submitted a list of around 80 names to the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee for a no-objection certificate, as some roads and structures abutting them fall under the heritage precinct. The roads department has submitted the list with remarks from the development plan department, which has said the widening would affect the recreation grounds, the gymkhana, club, and schools. The roads department has cited a state government notification, directing the civic body to convert all roads less than 9 metre to 9 metre, across the city.

The Heritage Committee has expressed concern over cutting of old trees for the project, and sought a report from the road department. Opposing the road-widening plan, local Sena corporator Amey Ghole has written to mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and heritage committee and civic chief Ajoy Mehta. “The Dadar Parsi Hindu colony is known for its rich heritage and green cover. Both are integral parts of the area and cannot be disturbed. If the widening of roads happens, it will not only reduce the playgrounds, recreational grounds but some of the old trees may need to be cut. So, it will ruin the heritage character of the Dadar Parsi Hindu colony area,” he said.

“It seems the roads department is ignorant of the ground reality. The plan will severely damage the city’s heritage, open spaces and green cover,” said Ghole, who has requested the mayor to convene a joint meeting of all stakeholders to scrap the proposal. The Mancherji Edalji Joshi Colony Residents Association has also written to the civic chief and heritage committee, demanding the proposal to be dropped as it would “ruin the greenery of the area”. “Cutting down trees and reducing open spaces have serious consequences on the physical and metal health of residents. We refuse to sit back and allow the slow destruction of our area,” said the association in its letter.

