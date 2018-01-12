Dabholkar, Pansare murders: Bombay High Court continues stay on framing of charges

Bombay High Court. (File) Bombay High Court. (File)

The Bombay High Court Thursday continued the stay on framing of charges against two accused, Virendra Tawde and Sameer Gaikwad, in the case of murder of rationalists Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar. The court observed that a balance has to be maintained between the rights of an accused and those of the family of the victim.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere made the observation while hearing applications filed by the state government’s SIT, which is investigating the Pansare case, and the CBI, which is looking into the Dabholkar case. The application had sought a stay on the trial as investigations in these cases were still on. The court had granted an interim stay on the trial in 2016. Ashok Mundargi, appearing as special counsel for the Maharashtra government, meanwhile, informed the court that it had reports received from forensic labs in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka which point at some links.

“Further investigation is still on. The shooters and the main conspirators in both the cases are still at large. Hence, it would be appropriate for the court to extend the stay on trial,” Mundargi said.

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, appearing for one of the arrested accused in the case Virendra Tawde, opposed it and said his client was lodged in jail since 2016 and his rights need to be protected. “We also have to keep in mind the rights of the victim’s family members. There has to be a balance between the rights of the accused and rights of the victim’s families,” said Justice Dere.

“I will hear this application on February 23. Till then the interim stay will continue,” the court said.

“When you (SIT) are saying there is some link between the two cases, would it not be better that one agency probes both the cases. The state government has powers to transfer the case to CBI,” Justice Dere said.

