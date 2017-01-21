Dabholkar, Pansare murders: Bombay HC raps CBI, SIT for ‘tardy’ probe, says ‘much time, energy wasted’

Expressing displeasure over the “tardy” investigations by both the investigating agencies in the murder cases of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, the Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the CBI and SIT and said considerable time and energy had been wasted by the agencies in investigating the cases.

The agencies provided the status report of investigations and materials in sealed covers to a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Justices B P Colabawalla who perused the report and asked them to not disclose the contents of the report to anybody.

The CBI, probing the Dabholkar case, informed the court that the UK government’s home department did not give sanction for the analysis of ballistic reports on the weapons used in both the murders from the Scotland Yard, which the CBI had been pursuing for a long time.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, told the court, “Since we did not get cooperation from the UK government, we have received the analysis report from forensics science laboratory in Gujarat.”

The court expressed its surprise at the way the ballistic report analysis was being handled and how the case is not moving forward due to this and several adjournments sought from the court in the name of assistance from Scotland Yard.

Ashok Mundargi who appeared for the SIT which is probing the Pansare murder informed the court that it has made considerable progress in the case and that all efforts are on to wrap up the investigations.

“We have identified two absconding suspects and we are on the right track as far as investigation is concerned,” he said. The agencies sought two weeks time to submit the next report, which the court granted.

The agencies also requested the bench to take into consideration the two revision petitions seeking a stay on trial in both the cases, until the investigation is complete. The petitions are pending in another court which the agencies want to club before the bench hearing the petition on investigation progress filed by the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, families of both the deceased staged a silent protest and distributed pamphlets with sketches of the absconding accused demanding their arrest and announcing reward to those who can nail the accused.

While Dabholkar was murdered in Pune on August 20, 2013, Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur. Virendra Tawde, an alleged western region commander of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, was arrested in connection with both the cases. Besides, Sameer Gaikwad, an alleged member of Hindu radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha was arrested in connection with the Pansare murder.

The Dabholkar case chargesheet also named two more Sanatan Sanstha members — Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar.