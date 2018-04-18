Follow Us:
DA case: CBI files chargesheet against MLA Ramesh Kadam

Kadam has been behind the bars for allegedly misappropriating funds from Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as chairman.

| Mumbai | Published: April 18, 2018 1:35:37 am
Ramesh Kadam, Ramesh Kadam FIR, FIR against Mumbai cop, Ramesh Kadam arrest, indian express news  The CID has booked Kadam on charges including Prevention of Corruption Act. (File)
The state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against MLA Ramesh Kadam in the alleged corruption case against him. Kadam has been behind the bars for allegedly misappropriating funds from Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as chairman. The CID has booked Kadam on charges including Prevention of Corruption Act. The approximately 2,000-page chargesheet was submitted before the court on Tuesday.

