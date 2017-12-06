Cyclone Ockhi: Rain washes out outdoor wedding plans in Mumbai

A rain-soaked wedding venue at Hindu Gymkhana on Marine Drive Tuesday. Sagar Rajput A rain-soaked wedding venue at Hindu Gymkhana on Marine Drive Tuesday. Sagar Rajput

Outdoor wedding reception plans in the city were washed out by the sudden rain on Monday evening and Tuesday. Organisers who had planned seaside weddings on Monday rued that their efforts had gone down the drain. They claimed to have suffered heavy losses as the wedding paraphernalia was damaged. The city has witnessed its highest 24-hour December rains since Monday.

Sameer Shaikh, co-owner of Wilson Media and Hospitality, said, “There was a reception in Wilson Gymkhana ground on Tuesday, but due to heavy rainfall, the couple called it off.” On Monday, a pair of newly-weds had to walk on a soggy, muddy aisle. Kaushal Parikh, a manager with Samani decorators, who organised a wedding at the Parsi Gymkhana, said, “We had to make temporary arrangements for the couple so that the rains didn’t disrupt their big day.”

The organisers said guests did not turn up in great numbers, disappointing couples. “We were expecting guests in high numbers like 1,500, but only around 500 turned up,” added Parikh. A few organisers, who had alternative provisions of indoor halls, were forced to make use of them following the sudden rain.

Adil Imam, who had a wedding planned at Islam Gymkhana, said, “We conducted the wedding in the morning but the reception was scheduled for the evening. We had an indoor hall in place so we shifted everything inside as it started raining. The hall was meant for 200 guests but we had to accommodate more than 600.”

Another organiser from Grant Medical College students’ association gymkhana, said, “A couple had a reception on Monday morning. They planned their wedding in the evening. As the guests started coming, it was already pouring. But as the rain gradually increased, we shifted everything indoor. We started food counters simultaneously and guests started leaving early.”

As the organisers weren’t ready for the sudden rain, they incurred heavy losses. They said while the clients just left after the event, they had to suffer losses.

“Goods worth Rs 15 lakh were damaged. Fans and lights stopped working. Carpets and chairs got wet and muddy. We won’t be able to use any of these items again as they will start smelling,” said Vicky, who organised a wedding at Hindu Gymkhana Monday.

