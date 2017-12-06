Cyclone Ockhi: Mumbai traffic out of gear, low visibility on highways; trains, flights delayed

Commuters get stuck in traffic due to rainfall near Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station following the movement of cyclone Ockhi towards the Maharashtra coast on Monday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Commuters get stuck in traffic due to rainfall near Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station following the movement of cyclone Ockhi towards the Maharashtra coast on Monday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

As the city woke up to rains on Tuesday, public transport services were thrown out of gear. While train services remained late by 10-15 minutes in the morning, flights departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, were also delayed.

Peak-hour commute in the morning in local trains saw packed local services on the Western Railway. Many preferred cabs to railways, expecting delayed local services.

“Trains were late by 10-15 minutes in the morning hours. There was no problem, however, in the evening hours,” Pratik Adhangale, a software engineer, who works in Lower Parel, said. “I opted to take a direct cab from Bandra station to Churchgate expecting delayed local services on Tuesday morning. There was lesser traffic on the road,” Anagha Sawant, a government employee, said.

Roads witnessed thinner traffic after 10 am as many preferred to stay indoors or work from home. Vehicle users had to put up with low visibility in the morning hours. “Visibility was poor on the Western Express Highway. I had to drive slow to ensure safety,” Richa Gate, who was travelling to Goregaon from Lower Parel, said.

Kaali Peeli drivers made an extra buck. “We witnessed at least a 5-10 per cent increase in riders opting to take our services. There was no dearth of riders wanting to take the cab service,” A L Quadros, leader of the taxi union, said.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport plied 31 additional buses to ferry commuters visiting the city ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary on Wednesday.

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were normal except for a delay of 10-15 minutes. Flights of Jet Airways were 45 minutes late, they informed passengers.

