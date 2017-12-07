Cyclone Ockhi aftermath: Temperature remains low in Mumbai; warning for fisherfolks lifted, says IMD official

On Wednesday, there was no rain in the city as the cyclone dissipated over the Arabian Sea before hitting the Gujarat coast. (Nirmal Harindran/File) On Wednesday, there was no rain in the city as the cyclone dissipated over the Arabian Sea before hitting the Gujarat coast. (Nirmal Harindran/File)

A day after cyclone Ockhi passed off the coast of Mumbai bringing unseasonal rain to the city, temperature continued to be low. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

The maximum temperature, however, rose from Tuesday when the maximum temperature had dipped 10 degrees below normal at 23.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius. Owing to the cyclone’s presence off the coast of Mumbai, the city received 53.8 mm of rainfall at Santacruz and 82.2 mm at Colaba in 24 hours, the highest December rain in Mumbai since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began collating data in 1875.

On Wednesday, there was no rain in the city as the cyclone dissipated over the Arabian Sea before hitting the Gujarat coast. According to the IMD, as the cyclonic storm traveled along the coast, it changed from a “deep depression” to a “low pressure” after midnight. It finally dissipated around 8.30 am after crossing the Gujarat coast.

“The storm turned to a deep depression in the afternoon on Tuesday, then to a depression in the evening and further weakened to a low pressure area after it crossed the Gujarat coast in the morning. The fishermen warning is now lifted and they are safe to venture into the sea,” said a senior IMD official. According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to see “generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas”.

