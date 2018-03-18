Mumbai: Cyber crime cases on rise but detection sees dip

An officer from the cyber police attributed the rise in the number of cases to more people coming forward to register complaints. (Representational Image) An officer from the cyber police attributed the rise in the number of cases to more people coming forward to register complaints. (Representational Image)

CYBER CRIME has become a growing threat as authorities grapple with the enormity and diversity of such crimes, data suggests. Crimes under the Information Technology (IT) Act — often referred to as cyber crimes — have gone up by almost eight times in the state over the past five years. Incidentally, Mumbai topped a list of 19 metropolitan cities with a population of over 20 lakh for recording the most number of cyber crimes in 2016, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2012, a total of 561 cyber crime cases were registered in the state. In 2017, however, the total number of cases rose to 4,035, according to statistics tabled by the government in the Budget session.

Meanwhile, detection rate has only dipped. In 2012, 351 of the 561 cases registered were detected by the police with a detection percentage of 62.57. In 2017, however, the police managed to solve 1,037 of the 4,035 cases with a detection rate of only 25.70 per cent. Even when it came to conviction, over the years the performance of the police has gone down – the conviction rate has dropped from 20 per cent in 2012 to 16.67 per cent in 2017.

An officer from the cyber police attributed the rise in the number of cases to more people coming forward to register complaints. “Conviction rate is an issue. However, now that we have trained officers at the police station-level and have a separate cyber wing we are expecting both detection and conviction rates to improve,” the officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App