Cyber crime: Bank employee cheated of Rs 1.5 lakh

A 23-year-old management trainee working in a leading bank was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.56 lakh after unidentified people got hold of her debit card details and blocked SMS alerts to her phone. The police said that the fraudsters could also change her pin number.

Borivali resident Sonal Maheshwari told the police that she discovered the theft when she checked her email account and found that Rs 1.56 lakh had been withdrawn from her bank account without her knowledge.

Sonal rushed to a nearby ATM and tried to use her debit card but found that her PIN had been changed. Through her bank statement, Sonal learnt that a total of 14 transactions had been made from her account between February 7 and March 1.

An officer from Kasturba Marg police station said, “Maheshwari had a registered mobile number with the bank to get immediate updates on her mobile about any transaction, but she never got the SMS alerts for these withdrawals. We believe that the culprits changed her registered mobile number.”

The Kasturba Marg police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

