Customs study: Import release time down to 144 hours from 181 hours at JNPT

A study by the Customs department has revealed that the release time for imports at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust has improved from 181.34 hours in 2017 to 144.18 hours in 2018. The findings are published in the ‘Time Release Study 2018’, which was released on Friday. The department studied 14,973 bills of entry for both import and export between Janaury 1 and 7, 2018. On the import side, the study looked at frozen foods, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, plastics, textiles and auto-components, which are six of the port’s top 10 imports.

Compared to the comparative study in the first week of January 2017, the analysis showed that there is a significant reduction in import release time. The Custom’s findings for release time of auto components imported from South Korea contradict the findings of the World Bank. While the World Bank has pegged the release time at 267 hours, the internal Customs study has found it to be a much lower figure of 126.54 hours.

“We are very confident we can compete with the World Bank on the Ease of Doing Business Report,” said Vijay Singh Chauhan, Commissioner of Customs, Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House, who led the study. In its analysis of the export of frozen meat, frozen fish, pharmaceuticals, automobile parts, two and three wheelers and electrical machinery, the study found that the gross release time was 84.1 hours. The study also recommended that in order for imports release time to reach the goal of 72 hours set by the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan, “the need for physical examination of cargo must be more carefully considered and scanning facility at the terminal premises should be strengthened”.

The study also recommended that the port establish a logistics hub in its premises to house laboratories to test suspects cargo. The study also found that the “creation and operationalisation of parking plazas catering to different terminals has reduced the customs processing time for exports”. Among its recommendations for improving the export release time include widening existing roads and constructing a road over bridge.

Vanjana Sarna, Chairperson of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, and Special Secretary, Government of India, who was present at the release of the study, said that the Ease of Doing Business and World Bank rankings are of great concern.

“This study is a self-assessment. It is transparent. The improvement is really great. I really hope that import and export times are accepted as genuine values. It cannot be fudged,” she said. Sarna added that the World Bank’s perception is not right. “I hope this study can bridge that gap and showcase where we are. It is for us to bring a change in perception. We are not sure what we are doing to gain that perception,” she said.

