Customs official’s family loses Rs 12 lakh jewellery during train journey to Vijaywada

Matunga police are investigating a case in which the family of a customs officer lost jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh as they were headed to Andhra Pradesh to make preparations for their daughter’s engagement last week. Last Tuesday, the family was taking the jewellery to Vijaywada by train when they realised midway that the valuables were missing. The customs official went to the Matunga police station and an FIR was registered on Thursday. An officer said that B Nadella, the customs official, stayed in the customs quarters in Matunga.

On Tuesday, Nadella’s wife and daughters were headed to Vijaywada. One of the daughters was to get engaged on Sunday. The family had kept gold and diamond jewellery in a bag and covered it with clothes. Nadella then kept the bag in the boot of his Toyota Corolla and drove his wife and daughters to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla from where they took the train, an officer said.

After reaching the station, Nadella helped load the bag on to the train. The next day, when Nadella’s wife checked the bag, the jewellery was missing. She called up Nadella and informed him. After checking his vehicle, Nadella went to Matunga police station. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons with the charge of theft. Senior inspector Balasaheb Kakkad said, “We have registered a case of theft. Based on the investigations so far, we suspect that the jewellery was stolen from the train, not from the vehicle. Investigations are on.”

An officer from Matunga police station linked to the probe said: “We are checking CCTV footage of the railway premises and other stations where the train halted…. The Government Railway Police and the crime branch too are investigating the matter.”

