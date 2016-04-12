Custodial deaths: Bombay HC asks state to explain delay in filing report

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

THE Bombay High Court Monday asked the state government to inform it why a two-member committee constituted to find solutions to prevent custodial deaths in Maharashtra was taking time to file its report. The committee, constituted in December, was supposed to file its report in three months.

“On the next date of hearing, inform us why the committee is taking time and who are the two members in the committee,” said Justice A S Oka.

The court also questioned the government on the progress made in installing CCTV cameras in police stations. “Tenders have been issued for installing CCTV cameras in 25 police stations in the city as part of a pilot project. However, CCTV cameras have only been installed in Nagapada police station till date,” said additional public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh.

Pointing out that this work was to be completed in a month as per the government’s assurance at the last hearing on February 24, the HC asked the state to file a reply, specifying the progress made in the installation of CCTV cameras.

A division bench headed by Justice Oka was hearing a petition filed by Valdaris’s father.

The 24-year-old Agnelo Valdaris, son of Leonard Valdaris, was allegedly killed in the custody of the Wadala Railway Police for stealing a gold chain and a ring in April 2014. The police had claimed that Valdaris attempted to flee a few days after his arrest and was run over by a local train while crossing a track, but his father had alleged that Valdaris died in police custody and sought a CBI probe.

The three co-accused in the case, including a minor, had also became co-petitioners in the plea filed by Valdaris’s father and alleged that they had been subjected to torture and sexual abuse in custody. The HC had transferred the case to the CBI last year.

